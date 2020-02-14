Open Source Software Vulnerabilities Increased By 50% In 2019: Report

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

The popularity of open-source components has increased over the years, with more people diverting their attention towards open-source software. However, using open-source software involves risks as well. A report published by WhiteSource, an open-source security management platform, says that vulnerabilities in open-source software increased by nearly 50% in 2019. The report gathered data from the National Vulnerability […]



