Open Source Software Vulnerabilities Increased By 50% In 2019: Report

Fossbytes Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The popularity of open-source components has increased over the years, with more people diverting their attention towards open-source software. However, using open-source software involves risks as well. A report published by WhiteSource, an open-source security management platform, says that vulnerabilities in open-source software increased by nearly 50% in 2019. The report gathered data from the National Vulnerability […]

The post Open Source Software Vulnerabilities Increased By 50% In 2019: Report appeared first on Fossbytes.
Recent related news from verified sources

Open source vulnerabilities increase almost 50 percent in 2019

Open source components are the building bricks of many of today's software applications, but this puts them under increased scrutiny with regard to security....
betanews

Report: Open Source Vulnerabilities Rampant in Popular Projects

Report: Open Source Vulnerabilities Rampant in Popular ProjectsOpen Source vulnerabilities rose by nearly 50 percent in 2019 over the previous year, based on a new report. Common vulnerabilities rated as high or critical...
Linux Insider

