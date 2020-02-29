Global  

A Coronavirus Patient Cured By Indian Doctors With HIV, Swine Flu Drugs

Fossbytes Thursday, 12 March 2020 ()
The world is suffering due to the Coronavirus outbreak and it is spreading on a large scale. As per the latest stats, over 125,000 people have been affected by Covid-19. Doctors all over the world are working to find an appropriate cure for the pandemic. As reported by Times of India, doctors at Sawai Man […]

The post A Coronavirus Patient Cured By Indian Doctors With HIV, Swine Flu Drugs appeared first on Fossbytes.
Rajasthan doctors cure coronavirus patient with HIV drugs

Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital doctors here have successfully treated an Italian coronavirus (Covid-19) patient using a combination of HIV, swine flu and malaria...
IndiaTimes

Second patient cured of HIV, say doctors

Second patient cured of HIV, say doctorsA man from London has become the second person in the world to be cured of HIV, doctors say. Adam Castillejo is still free of the virus more than 30 months after...
WorldNews

