Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > ACLU Sues For Government Facial Recognition Records

ACLU Sues For Government Facial Recognition Records

geek.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
ACLU Sues For Government Facial Recognition Records(via geralt/Pixabay)

The American Civil Liberties Union and New York Civil Liberties Union are challenging federal law enforcement’s use of facial recognition surveillance tech. A lawsuit was filed Thursday against the U.S. Department of Homeland […]

The post ACLU Sues For Government Facial Recognition Records appeared first on Geek.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

2 On Your Side: Is Facial Recognition Technology A Threat To Privacy? [Video]2 On Your Side: Is Facial Recognition Technology A Threat To Privacy?

Facial recognition software is here and already being used around the world by law enforcement and government agencies. It's designed to protect you, but some think it's a serious threat to your..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

ACLU sues for records on facial recognition at the border

ACLU sues for records on facial recognition at the borderPhoto credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images The American Civil Liberties Union has sued for information about the Trump administration’s...
The Verge

ACLU sues federal agencies seeking records of facial-recognition use at airports and U.S. border

Facial-recognition technology is used at more than 20 airports nationwide to verify travelers' identification when flying out of the country. The Port of Seattle...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

TweetTechnoFeed

TweetTechnoFeeds ACLU Sues For Government Facial Recognition Records https://t.co/ccu3SWtMO8 #Geek #Technology 1 minute ago

geekdotcom

Geek.com ACLU Sues For Government Facial Recognition Records https://t.co/lGpmgVJ0j7 https://t.co/4uXZlzeRny 5 minutes ago

CamiloF65298808

Camilo Fernández ACLU Sues For Government Facial Recognition Records https://t.co/fvptYv3CqP https://t.co/sLQzNNer9C 38 minutes ago

smlot_geek

Stephanie Mlot An @ACLU lawsuit challenges federal agencies' use of facial recognition surveillance tech. https://t.co/P7YDFDWFGV… https://t.co/NMHjyFEx9G 44 minutes ago

Laura78703

Laura RT @commondreams: "The public has a right to know when, where, and how the government is using face recognition, and what safeguards, if an… 7 hours ago

leroyy69

Ronald James ‘If this technology is normalized at the airport, it’s only a matter of time before the government cites its use at… https://t.co/jOAREr7R5U 8 hours ago

careyjimzz

Jim Carey RT @WSJPolitics: "If this technology is normalized at the airport, it’s only a matter of time before the government cites its use at airpor… 9 hours ago

WSJPolitics

Capital Journal "If this technology is normalized at the airport, it’s only a matter of time before the government cites its use at… https://t.co/pSVca9Su6p 10 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.