Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > English football’s Premier League suspended until April

English football’s Premier League suspended until April

The Verge Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
English football’s Premier League suspended until AprilImage: Premier League

Premier League football (soccer) matches have been suspended in England until April 3rd due to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a group of the country’s major football bodies has announced. It comes on the same day UEFA announced that all Champions League and Europa League matches next week have been postponed. In addition to the Premier League, all other top level English fixtures have also been cancelled Sky News reports.

”In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority,” the organizations said in a statement. Two high-profile cases of COVID-19 have been reported...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published < > Embed
News video: Football suspended: Where we stand

Football suspended: Where we stand 01:15

 Sky Sports News' Dharmesh Sheth explains the reasons behind the Premier League and EFL's decision to suspend football until at least April 3.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title [Video]Liverpool fans say coronavirus won’t get in the way of Premier League title

Liverpool fans say their side deserve the Premier League title even if the coronavirus throws a wrench in the rest of the season.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:42Published

Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus [Video]Solskjaer: I would understand if Man Utd's season was cut short due to coronavirus

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would understand if the season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the world. Football matches are being forced behind closed doors and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Cheltenham Town and Forest Green Rovers matches suspended due to coronavirus

The English Football League fixtures are to be suspended until at least April 3.
Stroud Life Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldHinduPlymouth HeraldBelfast TelegraphBBC NewsZee News

Applause replaces handshakes as junior football league guards against coronavirus

Applause replaces handshakes as junior football league guards against coronavirusThe North Staffs Junior Youth League is following the example of Scottish football and some Premier League clubs
The Sentinel Stoke Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldHinduPlymouth HeraldBelfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

CGTNOfficial

CGTN Premier League @premierleague is suspended, joining Serie A, La Liga, Ligue 1 https://t.co/RMX3FYB9bP 8 seconds ago

magikarpe94

TIFU Sultan RT @timesnowsports: English Premier League suspended until April 4 amid coronavirus pandemic READ: https://t.co/9CqtAC31ha https://t.co/w0… 49 seconds ago

ctnurhidaya

Siti RT @MasidiM: Covid-19 knocks out EPL ! Coronavirus: Premier League and all other English football fixtures suspended until April https:/… 57 seconds ago

purplebizme

PurpleBiz.net English Premier League suspends all football matches https://t.co/kmtTRgdDE7 1 minute ago

MJohn59655

Michael Johnson RT @FamilyDefence: All Premier league football matches suspended until at least the 4th of April! Football league has more common sense th… 1 minute ago

ChenXiuXing

🌸 Layla ˚* ❀ 🌺 RT @skysports_bryan: CONFIRMED: English football suspended until April 3 at earliest - including Premier League and EFL 👇🏻 #SSN #COVID19 ht… 2 minutes ago

desola_Olayinka

JAGABAN OF TWEETERS🗣️ RT @footballitalia: The #PremierLeague has officially decided to suspend the championship until April 4, along with the rest of the English… 2 minutes ago

vitorhugo8888

Vitor Hugo 🇵🇹 RT @PurelyFootball: 🚨BREAKING: The Premier League & English Football League has agreed to suspend all games until at least 4 April due to t… 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.