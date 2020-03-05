The Verge Guide to Twitter

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 10 minutes ago )

Twitter has become one of the most ubiquitous methods of communication in use today. It’s where many of us follow the news (including the president’s latest missive); it’s where we share our opinions, anxieties, questions, and answers; it’s where we find friends or confront opponents. If you want immediate information and can’t find it, Twitter is a good place to start — but it’s also a place where a lot of inaccurate and outright wrong information is spread. It’s... well, it’s Twitter.



