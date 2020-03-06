Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' halts production while its director waits for the results of a coronavirus test

Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' halts production while its director waits for the results of a coronavirus test

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' halts production while its director waits for the results of a coronavirus test· Production on Marvel's "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" has been halted in Australia as director Destin Daniel Cretton waits for the results of a coronavirus test.
· Cretton got tested because he has a newborn baby and is going into self-isolation under the recommendation of his doctor, according to a note sent to...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: Major Local Hospital Now Processing Test Results

Coronavirus Update: Major Local Hospital Now Processing Test Results 02:29

 As cases continue rising on Long Island, a major hospital lab will now be processing coronavirus test results much faster. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

UC Medical Centers Create Coronavirus Tests [Video]UC Medical Centers Create Coronavirus Tests

The test, which promises a 24-hour turnaround on results, was developed by University of California researchers and doctors.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:19Published

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19 [Video]Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive for COVID-19 In a shocking post to Twitter on March 11, actor Tom Hanks confirmed that he and his wife, Rita Wilson, have tested positive for COVID-19. Both..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:22Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NBCUniversal Halts Production on 35 TV Shows Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

NBCUniversal has suspended production on about 35 series due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company’s announcement concerns the majority of its shows across...
Just Jared

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. CRUISE PASSENGERS AWAIT VIRUS TEST RESULTS Coronavirus...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

slashfilm_feed

slashfilm_feed Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Halts Production as Director Destin Daniel Crettin Self-Isolates https://t.co/WOHhqdqFSF https://t.co/qIWcvKiFEl 18 seconds ago

007Dufour007

Dufour patrick RT @slashfilm: Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Halts Production as Director Destin Daniel Crettin Self-Isolates https://t.co/nrGl9RNIDw https://t.co/n… 6 minutes ago

slashfilm

Peter Sciretta Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' Halts Production as Director Destin Daniel Crettin Self-Isolates https://t.co/nrGl9RNIDw https://t.co/nVN5HqVMIX 7 minutes ago

LAFLAME_21

🍑Steve Thee Stallion🥵 RT @krolljvar: Marvel’s SHANG CHI is suspending first unit production as director self isolates. Isolation was done not because of symptoms… 13 minutes ago

eRadioUS

E-Radio.US #e_RadioUS Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ halts production as director Destin Daniel Cretton self-isolates… https://t.co/vLUtoLomAo 16 minutes ago

landoreyes

Lando Reyes Marvel’s Shang-Chi Suspends Production – Variety https://t.co/Lw9Ol04lEB 43 minutes ago

marcogennuso

Dial M for Marco🔪 RT @Variety: Marvel’s ‘Shang-Chi’ Suspends Production as Director Self-Isolates https://t.co/ZnnnBNn3Gt 44 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Marvel's 'Shang-Chi' halts production while its director waits for the results of a coronavirus test: https://t.co/MS0fgT2TIg 48 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.