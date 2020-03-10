Global  

Princess Cruises, hobbled by coronavirus, admits data breach

TechCrunch Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Princess Cruises, the cruise liner forced to halt its global operations after two of its ships confirmed on-board outbreaks of coronavirus, has now confirmed a data breach. The notice posted on its website, believed to have been posted in early March, said the company detected unauthorized access to a number of its email accounts over […]
Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Published < > Embed
News video: Princess Cruises Suspend Operations Amid Coronavirus

Princess Cruises Suspend Operations Amid Coronavirus 01:15

 As the Grand Princess cruise ship was docked at the Port of Oakland for the fourth day, Princess Cruises announced it is suspending operations until at least May due to the coronavirus. Anne Makovec reports. (3/12/20)

