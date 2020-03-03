Microsoft's newest internet browser is so good that I forgot I switched from Google Chrome
Friday, 13 March 2020 () · I've been using Microsoft's new Edge web browser for almost two months, and though I've used Google Chrome for several years, I've barely even noticed a difference.
· The new Edge and Chrome are very similar, as both are built on the same Chromium platform. It takes almost no adjustment to switch over from Chrome.
· The...
Microsoft used to be mocked in the browser game, but recently the company switched its Edge browser over to Chromium. There are a lot of advantages to that, but... 9to5Google Also reported by •betanews