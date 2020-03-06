The next Apple Watch is expected to finally get one major feature it's been missing that Fitbit has offered for years. Here's everything we know so far. (AAPL)

Márcio M. Silva The next Apple Watch is expected to finally get one major feature it's been missing that Fitbit has offered for yea… https://t.co/2Ahuf82cqg 14 minutes ago Tech Investor News The next Apple Watch is expected to finally get one major feature its been missing that Fitbit has (Lisa Eadicicco/… https://t.co/U5EBkzzCeX 16 minutes ago Winson Tang The next Apple Watch is expected to finally get one major feature it's been missing that Fitbit has offered for yea… https://t.co/ib5tSvvlUy 1 hour ago HP Targeting, Inc. The next Apple Watch is expected to finally get one major feature it's been missing that Fitbit has offered for yea… https://t.co/XAvZxLVUTB 1 hour ago Principal-IT The next Apple Watch is expected to finally get one major feature it's been missing that Fitbit has offered for yea… https://t.co/xEXxBCYC5N 1 hour ago HP Targeting, Inc. The next Apple Watch is expected to finally get one major feature it's been missing that Fitbit has offered for yea… https://t.co/WlMfpZnDGs 1 hour ago DT Next #Apple's AirTag item tracker is also expected to be completely waterproof and use similar magnetic wireless chargin… https://t.co/r4fQbSLc4r 2 days ago John B Tawn Rare fully-functional Apple-1 Computer is expected to fetch over $300,000 when it goes up for auction in Boston nex… https://t.co/7hnN0KsNoK 6 days ago