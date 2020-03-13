Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > I've been working from home for years. For most people, you only need a few things to do it effectively.

I've been working from home for years. For most people, you only need a few things to do it effectively.

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
I've been working from home for years. For most people, you only need a few things to do it effectively.· I've been working from home for years, and there's no real "trick" or magic pill to make it easier.
· I perform just as well, or better, from home in my sweatpants and working from my couch instead of a desk. But it does take some getting used to. 
· Thankfully, I don't need to go out and buy anything new or special for...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: How You Can Still Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day While Parades Are Being Postponed

How You Can Still Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day While Parades Are Being Postponed 00:45

 Cities all across the U.S. are postponing St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and parades due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. Luckily, there are a few things you can still do that won’t involve hundreds of people and some that you can even do from the comfort of your own home. Veuer’s Johana...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Powerful parrot beak delicately eats a tasty salad [Video]Powerful parrot beak delicately eats a tasty salad

Einstein loves salad and enjoys gently using his beak to manipulate the greens in a meticulous manner. A parrots beak is a very important and powerful part of their anatomy. The ability to eat and..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:43Published

Labrador Flawlessly Balances A Burger On His Nose While Wearing Sunglasses [Video]Labrador Flawlessly Balances A Burger On His Nose While Wearing Sunglasses

Do you think dogs are the most obedient and fun pets in the world? See how this dog can keep his balance while he has a burger on his nose! Believe it or not, healthy dogs often have a very good..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 00:11Published


Tweets about this

DaisyHuddle

Dais 🌸 RT @MarcusGrayDoor: Things Covid has proven: 1. The job you were told couldn't be done remotely can be done remotely 2. Many disabled wor… 3 seconds ago

ronnierossva

Ronnie Ross RT @dog_feelings: the human has been working from home the last couple days. and every so often. they let me participate in the video calls… 5 seconds ago

alem4you

Alessandro @DoctorChristian you are an asshole. Greetings from Italy where I have been working good 10 working hours day from… https://t.co/tWRnJQDIH4 10 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.