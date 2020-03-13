I've been working from home for years. For most people, you only need a few things to do it effectively.

· I've been working from home for years, and there's no real "trick" or magic pill to make it easier.

· I perform just as well, or better, from home in my sweatpants and working from my couch instead of a desk. But it does take some getting used to.

