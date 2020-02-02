Global  

Annual Space Symposium event postponed due to coronavirus

TechCrunch Friday, 13 March 2020
The 36th annual Space Symposium event, which was set to take place between March 30 and April 2 this year, has officially been postponed in light of the current coronavirus pandemic. There isn’t a timetable for rescheduling the event, and organizers at the Space Foundation says it’s working with its stakeholders on future dates and […]
