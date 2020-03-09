Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getting eye surgeries, and stockpiling ammo and food

The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getting eye surgeries, and stockpiling ammo and food

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getting eye surgeries, and stockpiling ammo and food· Some of the wealthiest of Silicon Valley have developed a penchant for prepping for the apocalypse in recent years.
· Lasik eye surgery, multimillion-dollar real-estate investments in New Zealand, "go bags" filled with guns and food — they're going all out in the event of a disaster.
· There may be something about...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Google quarantine: Coronavirus fears prompt company to ban visitors in Silicon Valley and New York

To shield its U.S. workforce from the COVID-19 coronavirus, Google is restricting visitors to offices in Silicon Valley, San Francisco and New York.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •bizjournals

White House asks Silicon Valley for AI solutions to coronavirus

White House officials called on the tech sector to help combat the coronavirus with AI in a meeting with Silicon Valley heavyweights on Wednesday. During the...
The Next Web

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.