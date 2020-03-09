The wealthiest of Silicon Valley have become super doomsday preppers by buying remote New Zealand properties, getting eye surgeries, and stockpiling ammo and food
Friday, 13 March 2020 () · Some of the wealthiest of Silicon Valley have developed a penchant for prepping for the apocalypse in recent years.
· Lasik eye surgery, multimillion-dollar real-estate investments in New Zealand, "go bags" filled with guns and food — they're going all out in the event of a disaster.
· There may be something about...