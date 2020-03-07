Global  

Apple cancels annual WWDC event for the first time in 31 years over coronavirus concerns, and will instead hold it online (AAPL)

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Apple cancels annual WWDC event for the first time in 31 years over coronavirus concerns, and will instead hold it online (AAPL)· Apple has canceled the in-person version of its WWDC conference and will instead hold it online, the company announced on Friday.
· Apple says the event will take on an "entirely new format," but will still give developers the chance to get an early look at Apple's upcoming features and software.
· WWDC is one of Apple's...
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus Update: NYC Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade

Coronavirus Update: NYC Cancels St. Patrick's Day Parade 03:08

 As concerns about the coronavirus spread, for the first time ever the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade will not happen in New York City - and other large gathering and institutions are following suit. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

