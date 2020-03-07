Apple cancels annual WWDC event for the first time in 31 years over coronavirus concerns, and will instead hold it online (AAPL)

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

· Apple has canceled the in-person version of its WWDC conference and will instead hold it online, the company announced on Friday.

· Apple says the event will take on an "entirely new format," but will still give developers the chance to get an early look at Apple's upcoming features and software.

· WWDC is one of Apple's... · Apple has canceled the in-person version of its WWDC conference and will instead hold it online, the company announced on Friday.· Apple says the event will take on an "entirely new format," but will still give developers the chance to get an early look at Apple's upcoming features and software.· WWDC is one of Apple's 👓 View full article

