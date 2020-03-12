Global  

An old flash computer game is getting a 2nd life because of its eerie similarities to the coronavirus outbreak, and its website's CEO says it has too much of an 'educational value' to shut it down

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
An old flash computer game is getting a 2nd life because of its eerie similarities to the coronavirus outbreak, and its website's CEO says it has too much of an 'educational value' to shut it down· An old online game called Pandemic 2 has seen a massive spike in plays in 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak.
· The strategy game allows users to create their own diseases, from symptoms to transmission techniques, with the goal to infect and wipe out the entire world's population.
· The CEO of the website that hosts...
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Life inside China's lockdown

Coronavirus: Life inside China's lockdown 10:45

 Two filmmakers record life inside the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak in China

