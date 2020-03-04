Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy A90 $450, Watch Active $137, smart home accessories, more

Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy A90 $450, Watch Active $137, smart home accessories, more

9to5Google Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Friday’s best deals include the Samsung Galaxy A90 and Watch Active, plus markdowns on TP-Link Smart Lighting, and more. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

more…

The post Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy A90 $450, Watch Active $137, smart home accessories, more appeared first on 9to5Google.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Brands Can Be Useful Through Virus Crisis: GroupM’s Wieser [Video]Brands Can Be Useful Through Virus Crisis: GroupM’s Wieser

VIA BEETCAM  -- The coronavirus, COVID-19, has come as a shock to the global economy - and the media industry is likely to feel the force, too. Until the virus spreads more widely in the west and..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 06:42Published

Addressable TV Is Going National: Beet Retreat Panel [Video]Addressable TV Is Going National: Beet Retreat Panel

SAN JUAN, PR -- Until now, the shimmering promise of targeted TV ads was stuck in a marginal concept - that it could only be executed in live, linear TV, and only within a sliver of ad inventory. But..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 19:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Save up to 20% on Aqara’s lineup of HomeKit sensors, smart plugs, more from $14

AqaraDirect (100% positive feedback) via Amazon is discounting a selection of its smart home accessories headlined by its HomeKit Starter Set at* $109.99...
9to5Toys Also reported by •9to5Google

Thursday deals: Assistant-enabled smart thermostat $87, TP-Link accessories, more

Thursday’s best deals include the Assistant-enabled Honeywell thermostat, plus TP-Link’s smart light switch, and PNY’s microSDXC card. Hit the jump for all...
9to5Google Also reported by •9to5Toys9to5Mac

You Might Like


Tweets about this

autoworldmag

Auto World Mag RT @9to5Google: Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy A90 $450, Watch Active $137, smart home accessories, more https://t.co/QUI9mWKRgn by @trevorjd… 6 minutes ago

GeekChrome

Chrome Geek Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy A90 $450, Watch Active $137, smart home accessories, more https://t.co/TZ8kZ6XXMs https://t.co/sinG56E1hN 11 minutes ago

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy A90 $450, Watch Active $137, smart home accessories, more https://t.co/V7JutP3NbK https://t.co/8jCdTTtaOS 42 minutes ago

9to5Google

9to5Google.com Friday deals: Samsung Galaxy A90 $450, Watch Active $137, smart home accessories, more https://t.co/QUI9mWKRgn by… https://t.co/L5mhooKB6g 44 minutes ago

LuxStLou

Lux Join me next Friday, 3/13 from 12-2p at the @TMobile 11516 Page Service Drive, 63146 (https://t.co/xVJy8FScwX) Gre… https://t.co/JW66WsP5Jj 2 days ago

trustedreviews

Trusted Reviews 📱💻 🎮 RT @TrustedDealsUK: Want to get your hands on the new #SamsungS20 series this Friday? Find our top #Deals on the S20, S20 Plus and S20 Ultr… 4 days ago

TrustedDealsUK

Trusted Deals Want to get your hands on the new #SamsungS20 series this Friday? Find our top #Deals on the S20, S20 Plus and S20… https://t.co/F1rP91RDge 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.