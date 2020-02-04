Global  

Stow Nintendo Switch in an Amazon Vault Case for $14 (Save 30%)

9to5Toys Friday, 13 March 2020
Amazon is offering its AmazonBasics Vault Case for Nintendo Switch for *$14.15 Prime shipped*. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s about 30% off the typical rate there and is the best Amazon offer we’ve tracked in well over a year. With a heavy-duty hard-shell design, room for a Switch, attached Joy-Con controllers, and eight game cartridges, this case holds up to having a stellar name. It comes in red or black colorways, both of which are currently on sale. Rated 4.8/5 stars. more…

