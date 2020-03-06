Sennheiser’s new Momentum 2 earbuds pair ANC with a true wireless design
Friday, 13 March 2020 () Today, Sennheiser is showcasing its latest pair of headphones, this time taking the true wireless route for its new Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2. Pairing the brand’s usual focus on high fidelity audio with a cable-free design, these earbuds bring active noise cancellation into the mix, as well. There’s also bolstered battery life compared to the brand’s first iteration of true wireless cans, and a stylish fabric-wrapped charging case. Head below for a closer look at Sennheiser’s newest release, as well as for details on pricing, availability, and more.
