Washing your hands isn't enough, your smartphone is full of germs and bacteria — here's how to safely clean it without ruining its screen Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

· The best way to clean your smartphone safely without damaging its screen or internal components is to wipe it down with a lightly dampened microfiber cloth.

· Apple also recently said that it's safe to clean its products with a Clorox Disinfectant Wipe or 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe.

