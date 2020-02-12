PS4 flash sale now live at up to 50% off: Need for Speed, Spyro, Crash, more

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

While the wide-ranging Double Discounts event is still in full swing, Sony just launched a notable PS4 flash sale via PSN. This limited-time event offers up to *50% off* a selection of PS4 games. Perfect for filling out your back catalogue or for scoring some retro trilogy collections, you’ll definitely want to browse through today’s flash sale. One standout here is on Need for Speed Heat at *$29.99*, down from the usual $40+. This is also one of the best prices we have tracked since the game was announced back in 2019, $5 below the current Amazon all-time low, and the lowest we can find. Head below for all of our top picks from the sales event. more…



