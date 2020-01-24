Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Amazon is offering the Audio-Technica Wireless Over-Ear Headphones (ATH-M50XBT) for *$149 shipped*. That’s $50 off the typical rate there, $30 in savings compared to a recent Amazon price drop, and is among some of the best offers we have tracked. These headphones break free of the typical look offered by big brands like Bose and Sony with a sharp two-tone black and white design. Owners will score 40-hour battery life, dual 45mm large-aperture drivers, copper-clad aluminum wire voice coils, Bluetooth connectivity, and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Check out our release coverage to learn more. more…



The post Sharp styling adorns Audio-Technica’s Wireless Headphones at $149 (Save $50) appeared first on 9to5Toys. 👓 View full article

