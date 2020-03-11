Global  

Instagram uses its power to put Coronavirus tips atop feed

TechCrunch Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Instagram is embracing its potential as a news source, employing its ubiquity to distribute Coronavirus prevention techniques through a new call-out at the top of its homescreen feed. In some countries, Instagram will show a link to information from the World Health Organization and local health ministries along with a message like this: “Help Prevent […]
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Kim Kardashian Shares Coronavirus Tips

Kim Kardashian Shares Coronavirus Tips 00:59

 Kim Kardashian Shares Coronavirus Tips Kardashian has been sanitizing everything someone else has touched before she'll handle it herself. She is taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Kardashian admitted she didn't want to give her daughter a toy make-up kit from her sister, Khloe...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lupe Fiasco Gives Platinum COVID-19 PSA- 'The Coronavirus Is YOU' [Video]Lupe Fiasco Gives Platinum COVID-19 PSA- 'The Coronavirus Is YOU'

At a time where coronavirus panic has caused travel restrictions, closed schools, music festival cancelations and sport season suspensions, Lupe Fiasco hopped on Instagram to share some calming..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 04:33Published

Cardi B Admits to Being 'Scared' Following Coronavirus Outbreak [Video]Cardi B Admits to Being 'Scared' Following Coronavirus Outbreak

Cardi B Admits to Being 'Scared' Following Coronavirus Outbreak The rapper said that while she originally thought hysteria over the health crisis was a joke, she has new thoughts about the widespread..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Instagram cracks down on coronavirus AR effects

Instagram cracks down on coronavirus AR effectsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Instagram is attempting to stop the spread of misinformation about the novel coronavirus pandemic that’s surfacing...
The Verge

Instagram app will provide relevant information about coronavirus, related AR filters will be removed

Instagram announced today that it will implement measures to prevent the spread of fake news about the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, in addition to highlighting...
9to5Mac

