Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks (NFLX) Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

· Netflix is pausing scripted TV and film productions in the US and Canada for two weeks, amid the

· The streaming company is currently in pre-production on the fourth season of "Stranger Things," which would be affected by the shut down, as well as others projects that were previously halted like Ryan... · Netflix is pausing scripted TV and film productions in the US and Canada for two weeks, amid the coronavirus outbreak · The streaming company is currently in pre-production on the fourth season of "Stranger Things," which would be affected by the shut down, as well as others projects that were previously halted like Ryan 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this J RT @businessinsider: Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks https://t.co/npqQpWIyMz 1 hour ago Flix Influencers For that one dude that's already caught up on everything: Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie produc… https://t.co/0IYidlI6GA 1 hour ago Purbita Ditecha Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the… https://t.co/2y0sBYLv8u via #Indilens #India 1 hour ago HP Targeting, Inc. Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks (NFLX)… https://t.co/W5Afomsmdk 2 hours ago Márcio M. Silva Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks (NFLX)… https://t.co/jDBwIRISCu 2 hours ago Winson Tang Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks (NFLX)… https://t.co/K0NzZF6s5z 2 hours ago HP Targeting, Inc. Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks (NFLX)… https://t.co/wS21MHWfh0 2 hours ago Principal-IT Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks (NFLX)… https://t.co/mYxlT79KLX 2 hours ago