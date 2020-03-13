Global  

Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks (NFLX)

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Netflix is shutting down its scripted TV and movie productions in the US and Canada for 2 weeks (NFLX)· Netflix is pausing scripted TV and film productions in the US and Canada for two weeks, amid the coronavirus outbreak.
· The streaming company is currently in pre-production on the fourth season of "Stranger Things," which would be affected by the shut down, as well as others projects that were previously halted like Ryan...
