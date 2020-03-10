Trump flip-flops on question of receiving a novel coronavirus test
While at Mar-a-Lago last week, President Trump took a picture. In it, he’s standing next to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary, who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
Two senators who were also at Mar-a-Lago are self-quarantining. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who also interacted with the aide, tested positive for the virus.
Trump, however, maintained at a press conference today that he does not have to quarantine. “I take pictures, and it lasts for literally seconds. I don’t know the gentleman that we’re talking about is. I have no idea who he is,” he said. Trump then said he did not need to be tested and that doctors should not be jumping to recommend tests unless they were absolutely necessary.
Providing an update on the coronavirus following a meeting with Republican lawmakers, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House's physician.
Amid growing public anxiety over the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced an extraordinary ban on travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days and called for a series of..
