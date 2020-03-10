Trump flip-flops on question of receiving a novel coronavirus test

Friday, 13 March 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

While at Mar-a-Lago last week, President Trump took a picture. In it, he’s standing next to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary, who later



Two senators who were also at Mar-a-Lago are self-quarantining. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who also interacted with the aide, tested positive for the virus.



Trump, however, maintained at a press conference today that he does not have to



