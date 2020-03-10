Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Trump flip-flops on question of receiving a novel coronavirus test

Trump flip-flops on question of receiving a novel coronavirus test

The Verge Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Trump flip-flops on question of receiving a novel coronavirus testPhoto by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While at Mar-a-Lago last week, President Trump took a picture. In it, he’s standing next to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s press secretary, who later tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Two senators who were also at Mar-a-Lago are self-quarantining. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who also interacted with the aide, tested positive for the virus.

Trump, however, maintained at a press conference today that he does not have to quarantine. “I take pictures, and it lasts for literally seconds. I don’t know the gentleman that we’re talking about is. I have no idea who he is,” he said. Trump then said he did not need to be tested and that doctors should not be jumping to recommend tests unless they were absolutely necessary.

When...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test

Trump feeling 'very good' doesn't plan to take coronavirus test 01:42

 Providing an update on the coronavirus following a meeting with Republican lawmakers, U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he has not been tested for the coronavirus, saying he has no symptoms of the disease and was examined by the White House's physician.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

EU condemns Trump's ban to limit European travel over virus fears [Video]EU condemns Trump's ban to limit European travel over virus fears

European leaders dismayed by President Trump's decision to block European visitors from entering US, global markets tank following shock move.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:17Published

Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted amid coronavirus threat [Video]Trump announces all travel from Europe to be restricted amid coronavirus threat

Amid growing public anxiety over the novel coronavirus, President Donald Trump announced an extraordinary ban on travel from Europe to the United States for the next 30 days and called for a series of..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

‘That’s CNN, Fake News’: Trump Refuses to Answer Question From Jim Acosta About Him Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously

Despite concern over the coronavirus growing to the point where he is addressing the nation Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump refused to answer a...
Mediaite

Will the Novel Coronavirus Force President Trump to Resign?

Will the Novel Coronavirus Force President Trump to Resign?As the novel coronavirus situation continues to escalate, global repercussions are becoming apparent. In the US, some people even claim how President Trump...
The Merkle Also reported by •ReutersThe VergeBBC NewsMid-Day

Tweets about this

marciojmsilva

Márcio M. Silva Trump flip-flops on question of receiving a novel coronavirus test https://t.co/YWRurZ3MpO https://t.co/c7eyf8sJw2 20 minutes ago

Ranzware

Ranzware IS Co. Trump flip-flops on question of receiving a novel coronavirus test https://t.co/LLeZYZVOvp #Tech #Technews #Ranzware 1 hour ago

DerekTMcKinney

Derek T McKinney 🤓🤔👍 #knownews #tech Trump flip-flops on question of receiving a novel coronavirus test Photo by Drew Angerer/Gett https://t.co/rMyGtGLjKh 1 hour ago

gavins

Gavin Trump flip-flops on question of receiving a novel coronavirus test - The Verge https://t.co/eRUmV3DzXG Snippets from the article incoming … 1 hour ago

nswint

Noah Swint Trump flip-flops on question of receiving a novel coronavirus test https://t.co/SlxttlKIt6 1 hour ago

wtagraphix

WTA Graphix, Inc. RT @WebDesignHat: Trump flip-flops on question of receiving a novel coronavirus test https://t.co/bNsFMVuggt https://t.co/mEvngSbFX5 1 hour ago

WebDesignHat

Web Design Hat Trump flip-flops on question of receiving a novel coronavirus test https://t.co/bNsFMVuggt https://t.co/mEvngSbFX5 1 hour ago

JCSura

Juank Trump flip-flops on question of receiving a novel coronavirus test https://t.co/YeAaDgJnjo https://t.co/EUUXbXkMjD 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.