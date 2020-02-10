Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. Here's how he spends his $98 billion fortune, from a luxury-car collection to incredible real estate.

Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. Here's how he spends his $98 billion fortune, from a luxury-car collection to incredible real estate.

Business Insider Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. Here's how he spends his $98 billion fortune, from a luxury-car collection to incredible real estate.**

· On Friday, Bill Gates announced via LinkedIn that he's stepping down from the two public boards he serves on: Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway.
· Gates, who has a net worth of $98 billion, said he wants to "dedicate more time to philanthropic priorities."
· While Gates indulges in a few luxuries, they make up only a...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning' [Video]Elon Musk: College 'Fun' But 'Not For Learning'

AP Elon Musk said college is "not for learning" and that you can basically learn anything you want to for free. During a Q&A at the Satellite 2020 conference on Monday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said he..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published

Yacht makers deny claims Bill Gates to buy £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht [Video]Yacht makers deny claims Bill Gates to buy £500 million hydrogen-powered superyacht

Yacht architcts Sinot have denied widespread media reports claiming that Microsoft founder Bill Gates had ordered the firm's 112-metre hydrogen-powered superyacht. The £500 million vessel features an..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to focus on 'philanthropic priorities'

Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to focus on 'philanthropic priorities'· Microsoft cofounder Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffet's holding company, to focus on his...
Business Insider

End of an era as Bill Gates steps down from the Microsoft board

For many people, Bill Gates is synonymous with Microsoft, even though for years now he has had very little to do with the company he co-founded. These days,...
betanews Also reported by •The AgePC WorldReutersUSATODAY.comengadgetMotley FoolMashableSeattlePI.com

Tweets about this

TheMtljo

IamQte⭐⭐⭐ RT @DrEtiquette: Bill Gates is stepping down from the Board at Microsoft? Weird. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/rcqMI69aHT 3 seconds ago

jacobtv2bis

jacobtv2bis RT @yashar: News: Bill Gates is stepping down from the board of directors of Microsoft to "dedicate more time to his philanthropic prioriti… 4 seconds ago

dmoyanaise

Dominic Moya⭐⭐⭐ RT @MajorPatriot: Some CEOs stepping down in 2020 alone: Bill Gates, Microsoft & Berkshire Hathaway Bog Iger, Disney Les Wexner, Victoria'… 4 seconds ago

Jadore_Jas

Mambacita RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Microsoft says Bill Gates stepping down from company's board - CNBC 7 seconds ago

usingmyvoix

usingmyvoice RT @SSG_PAIN: Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway to focus on 'philanthropic priorities' https:… 7 seconds ago

happigurl24

QTpie Bill Gates stepping down from MS!! https://t.co/D1B0uBTsxc 8 seconds ago

ManjulaMeda

Manjula Meda RT @BBCBreaking: Bill Gates stepping down from Microsoft board to spend more time on philanthropic activities https://t.co/B4KMh3dGVv 9 seconds ago

leewal

Proud American RT @Jordan_Sather_: Let’s hope Bill Gates stepping down from the Microsoft board doesn’t mean he’ll be spending more time concocting vaccin… 9 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.