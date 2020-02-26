Global  

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board of directors

USATODAY.com Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Microsoft co-founder and former CEO Bill Gates steps down from board of directors to focus on philanthropic efforts.
News video: Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors

Bill Gates Steps Down From Microsoft's Board Of Directors 00:31

 Microsoft announced a major change.

Bill Gates steps down from the Microsoft board of directors

Bill Gates steps down from the Microsoft board of directors45 years after he started his company, Bill Gates is stepping down from the boards of Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway. While he’s not had a day-to-day role...
The Next Web

Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft's board of directors

Amid the spreading outbreak of COVID-19, Engadget reader Bill Gates has apparently decided "to dedicate more time to his philanthropic priorities including...
engadget

