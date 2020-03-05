Despite Trump’s claims, Google isn’t building the coronavirus screening site — and it’s not ready
Friday, 13 March 2020 () In a press conference at the White House, President Trump today announced that 1,700 Google engineers were working on a Coronavirus screening site. That site was supposedly the first step in a new screening process that would lead people from figuring out if their symptoms warranted more testing to the location of new ‘drive through’ […]
· Verily, an Alphabet company, is building a website to help triage people for coronavirus testing in the Bay Area.
· Earlier today, President Donald Trump... Business Insider Also reported by •9to5Google •Mediaite
