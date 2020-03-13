Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Comcast suspends data caps, makes Xfinity WiFi free for 60 days

Comcast suspends data caps, makes Xfinity WiFi free for 60 days

engadget Friday, 13 March 2020 ()
Yesterday Comcast and AT&T were among ISPs announced some relaxed policies to help people suddenly stuck at home due to countermeasures taken in the fight against COVID-19. Today, along with an announcement that wireless carriers are suspending c...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Comcast and T-Mobile to suspend internet data caps for the next 60 days

Comcast and T-Mobile to suspend internet data caps for the next 60 daysIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Comcast and T-Mobile have announced suspensions of their internet data cap policies in response to the coronavirus...
The Verge

Comcast offers free WiFi hotspots and eliminates data caps nationwide in response to coronavirus outbreak

The company will implement the new policies for the next 60 days, the statement said. The free public hotspots, which are going to become available in the next...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.