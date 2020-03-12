Global  

San Francisco is in a state of emergency as confirmed coronavirus cases hit 18. Here's everything we know, and the steps the city is taking to address the outbreak.

San Francisco is in a state of emergency as confirmed coronavirus cases hit 18. Here's everything we know, and the steps the city is taking to address the outbreak.

Business Insider Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
San Francisco is in a state of emergency as confirmed coronavirus cases hit 18. Here's everything we know, and the steps the city is taking to address the outbreak.· The coronavirus disease has upended plans and changed the way people and companies behave in San Francisco.
· San Francisco declared a state of emergency in February, banned large gatherings exceeding 100 people, and has placed handwashing stations around the city to promote good hygiene practices.
· There are now 18...
News video: San Francisco Bans Mass Gatherings Over Coronavirus Fears

San Francisco Bans Mass Gatherings Over Coronavirus Fears 03:53

 Andria Borba reports on San Francisco instituting a ban on events with over 1,000 people to mitigate coronavirus spread (3-11-2020)

