Apple to temporarily close all retail stores outside of China until March 27 to stem coronavirus spread, CEO Tim Cook announced

Business Insider Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Apple to temporarily close all retail stores outside of China until March 27 to stem coronavirus spread, CEO Tim Cook announced· Apple is set to close all retail stores outside China until March 27, to stem coronavirus spread, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Saturday.
· The retailer will continue to fulfill purchases made online or through the Apple phone apps.
· As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has infected more than 145,000 people...
News video: Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China

Apple Closes All Retail Stores Outside Of China 00:44

 According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27. On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that their goal is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect their employees and customers. Cook wrote in a press release "One of those lessons is that the most...

Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic [Video]

Apple Shutters Stores Globally Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Apple has announced that all stores outside of China will close until March 27 to help battle the spread of COVID-19. The news comes after it was also announced an employee at the Third Street..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:35Published
Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak [Video]

Apple Store prepares to close doors in NYC during coronavirus outbreak

Apple has said it will close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, becoming one of the first companies to take such a drastic measure to fight the outbreak of coronavi

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published

Apple to close all retail stores outside of China until March 27

Apple CEO Tim Cook in a letter published late Friday detailed the company's response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, saying it will close all retail outlets...
Top Stories: WWDC Goes Digital-Only, Huge iOS 14 Leaks, Apple Store Closures, and Mac Notebook Rumors

It was a massive week for news and rumors, led by Apple officially announcing that this year's WWDC will be a digital-only event due to the impact of the...
AldersonJoan

Joan Alderson🇨🇦 RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: @Apple is closing 270 of its retail stores in the U.S., and *will pay its employees* during the closure. Exp… 4 minutes ago

starr8211

❌🔔Siggy *Starr* Carolina🔔❌ RT @SBSNews: Apple says it will close all its retail stores, except those in Greater China, for the next two weeks to minimise the risk of… 5 minutes ago

WNDU

WNDU Apple plans to temporarily close all its retail stores to help control the spread of coronavirus. https://t.co/jeTKIk6CgH 12 minutes ago

JennaLynn8910

Jenna LynnCNJ RT @bennydiego: Apple will temporarily close all US retail stores until March 27. “The most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s… 17 minutes ago

