Apple to temporarily close all retail stores outside of China until March 27 to stem coronavirus spread, CEO Tim Cook announced
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () · Apple is set to close all retail stores outside China until March 27, to stem coronavirus spread, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Saturday.
· The retailer will continue to fulfill purchases made online or through the Apple phone apps.
· As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus has infected more than 145,000 people...
According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27. On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that their goal is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect their employees and customers. Cook wrote in a press release "One of those lessons is that the most...
Apple has said it will close most of its retail stores outside mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan, becoming one of the first companies to take such a drastic measure to fight the outbreak of coronavi