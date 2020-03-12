No, Google Is Not Working On A Coronavirus Website; Trump Lied
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () At today’s press conference in which US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, he also mentioned that Google is developing a website as a part of the US’ strategy to tackle COVID-19. His announcement startled several including Google itself who later clarified that Trump’s statement regarding the portal was an absolute lie. Trump said […]
The post No, Google Is Not Working On A Coronavirus Website; Trump Lied appeared first on Fossbytes.
President Donald Trump said it’s not a “big deal” that he hasn’t been tested for coronavirus. Trump was reportedly near GOP lawmakers who self-quarantined after discovering they came into contact with an infected person. According to Business Insider, the president said he felt good but was...
To limit the spread of the coronavirus, medical professionals are calling for social distancing, or limiting physical contact with others. US President Donald Trump is seemingly favor of the practice,..