The post No, Google Is Not Working On A Coronavirus Website; Trump Lied appeared first on Fossbytes. At today’s press conference in which US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency , he also mentioned that Google is developing a website as a part of the US’ strategy to tackle COVID-19. His announcement startled several including Google itself who later clarified that Trump’s statement regarding the portal was an absolute lie. Trump said […]The post No, Google Is Not Working On A Coronavirus Website; Trump Lied appeared first on Fossbytes. 👓 View full article



