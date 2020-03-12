Global  

No, Google Is Not Working On A Coronavirus Website; Trump Lied

Fossbytes Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
At today’s press conference in which US President Donald Trump declared a national emergency, he also mentioned that Google is developing a website as a part of the US’ strategy to tackle COVID-19. His announcement startled several including Google itself who later clarified that Trump’s statement regarding the portal was an absolute lie. Trump said […]

The post No, Google Is Not Working On A Coronavirus Website; Trump Lied appeared first on Fossbytes.
