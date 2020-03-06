Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Children are annoying, so Frozen 2 will hit Disney+ three months early

Children are annoying, so Frozen 2 will hit Disney+ three months early

betanews Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
As of now, I don't have any children of my own, but from what some parents have told me, children can be wildly annoying. People keep on reproducing, however, so there must be some unseen benefit to having them. All kidding aside, I am sure most parents love and enjoy their kids, but let's be honest, it can be tedious for an adult to have to spend an extended amount of time with a child. That's why many parents love the ability to drop the kids off at school -- it gives them a break. There's nothing wrong with wanting… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: OK Magazine - Published < > Embed
News video: Heartbreaking Child Abuse Revealed in REELZ Documentary ‘House of Horrors Family: The Friends Speak’

Heartbreaking Child Abuse Revealed in REELZ Documentary ‘House of Horrors Family: The Friends Speak’ 01:14

 A REELZ two-hour special, House of Horrors Family: The Friends Speak, will profile the Turpin family tragedy. From the outside looking in, the Turpin family seemed normal enough, but a phone call in 2018 changed everything for Elizabeth Flores when she learned investigators had entered her sister...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

PD: West Phoenix man arrested for abusing three children under the age of 2 - ABC15 Crime [Video]

PD: West Phoenix man arrested for abusing three children under the age of 2 - ABC15 Crime

A west Phoenix man has been arrested for abusing his three children, who are all under two years old.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:43Published
A nine-year-old beats one of the rarest forms of cancer ever recorded [Video]

A nine-year-old beats one of the rarest forms of cancer ever recorded

A nine-year-old boy has become one of the only people in the world to beat a super-rare cancer after life or death surgery to remove and then reinsert his liver.Saul Hayden was diagnosed with stage..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Up to 450 paedophiles arrested a month in UK as internet drives 'explosion' of child sex abuse

Up to 450 paedophiles are being arrested every month in the UK amid an "explosion" of online offences, a report has revealed. The Independent Inquiry into Child...
Independent


Tweets about this

BrideOfLinux

Christine Hall Ignore the opening paragraph. Kids are great: Children are annoying, so Frozen 2 will hit Disney+ three months earl… https://t.co/6IGfXfHxFG 6 hours ago

TechL0G

Tech L0G 🇺🇸🇬🇧📝 Children are annoying, so Frozen 2 will hit Disney+ three months early https://t.co/N0M6hLwWFc 2 days ago

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Children are annoying, so Frozen 2 will hit Disney+ three months early https://t.co/jBcf09VKWf 2 days ago

brianfagioli

Brian Fagioli Children are annoying, so Frozen 2 will hit Disney+ three months early @Disney @disneyplus @JoannaStern #Frozen2… https://t.co/Bs7yX1xwr3 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.