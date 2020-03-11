News24.com | Coronavirus: Some SA citizens pulled out of Wuhan repatriation at last minute - health dept

Global  

Some South Africans who were supposed to return with 114 citizens from Wuhan, China, pulled out at the last minute, Department of Health spokesperson Popo Maja has told News24.
News24.com | Coronavirus: Health minister unable to reveal cost of repatriation mission

The government is unable to reveal how much it will cost taxpayers to house more than 120 South African citizens, who are being repatriated from Wuhan in China,...
News24

South Africa: Plane to Leave OR Tambo On Tuesday Night to Collect SA Citizens Quarantined in Wuhan

[News24Wire] A flight is scheduled to leave OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday night and return with 122 South Africans quarantined in Wuhan, China, amid...
allAfrica.com


