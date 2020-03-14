Global  

Apple allowing Apple Card customers to skip March payment without interest due to coronavirus

9to5Mac Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
In response to the continued coronavirus outbreak, Apple and Goldman Sachs are allowing customers to skip their Apple Card March payment without incurring interest charges. Apple Card holders should receive an email announcing this “Customer Assistance Program.”

 According to Business Insider, Apple will close all retail stores outside China, until March 27. On Saturday, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that their goal is to reduce the spread of coronavirus, protect their employees and customers. Cook wrote in a press release "One of those lessons is that the most...

Apple announced on Saturday that all of its retail stores outside of China will be temporarily closed until March 27 in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Apple CEO Tim Cook announced all stores outside of China will be closed for two weeks as the coronavirus outbreak showed little sign of easing. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

