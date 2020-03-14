Apple allowing Apple Card customers to skip March payment without interest due to coronavirus
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () In response to the continued coronavirus outbreak, Apple and Goldman Sachs are allowing customers to skip their Apple Card March payment without incurring interest charges. Apple Card holders should receive an email announcing this “Customer Assistance Program.”
