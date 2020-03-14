Bob Skidmore Apple allowing Apple Card customers to skip March payment without interest due to coronavirus - 9to5Mac… https://t.co/dRcBDxoHC4 4 minutes ago Travis McCleery RT @joeyabanks: Apple's allowing those who use the Apple Card to skip their March payment (without any interest being applied) due to COVID… 5 minutes ago Allen R. Taylor Apple allowing Apple Card customers to skip March payment without interest due to coronavirus - 9to5Mac https://t.co/8LE0T4ouUa 41 minutes ago Kwangbae RT @9to5mac: Apple allowing Apple Card customers to skip March payment without interest due to coronavirus https://t.co/p3pXy8PBH1 by @Chan… 49 minutes ago Joshua RT @UKnowWin: Apple Card is allowing you to skip your next CC payment with no interest incurred. You simply need to enroll via an email the… 58 minutes ago The Apple Post In case you missed it: Apple allowing Apple Card customers to skip March payment without interest. https://t.co/wTVC0xdxHk 1 hour ago 👩🏾‍💻 @Apple is out here being model citizens in the Credit Card world allowing customers to skip their March payment wit… https://t.co/jsMskw9lli 1 hour ago Wausau Wisconsin Can't Pay Your Apple Card Bill This Month? Apple Says Don't Sweat It - Gizmodo: * Can't Pay Your Apple Card Bill Th… https://t.co/ow3rFOodGr 1 hour ago