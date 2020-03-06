Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to donate coronavirus test kits and masks to the US

Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma says he is donating 500,000



“The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country,” Ma said in a statement posted to Twitter. “We can’t beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons.” The US has lagged behind other countries testing for the coronavirus.







"The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country," Ma said in a statement posted to Twitter. "We can't beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons." The US has lagged behind other countries testing for the coronavirus.



