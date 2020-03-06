Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to donate coronavirus test kits and masks to the US
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () Photo by Wang HE/Getty Images
Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma says he is donating 500,000 coronavirus testing kits and one million protective face masks to the United States, Reuters reports. The Chinese billionaire already has pledged 2 million protective masks to European countries. A first shipment of test kits, medical supplies and 500,000 masks intended for Italy, which has been hard-hit by the virus, arriving at Liege Airport in Belgium late Friday.
“The pandemic we face today can no longer be resolved by any individual country,” Ma said in a statement posted to Twitter. “We can’t beat this virus unless we eliminate boundaries to resources and share our know-how and hard-earned lessons.” The US has lagged behind other countries testing for the coronavirus.
Chinese Billionaire Jack Ma Donates Coronavirus Testing Kits and Masks to the U.S. In an announcement on Weibo, Ma, the co-founder of Alibaba, said half a million kits are being sent to America. Ma will also send one million masks to combat the global pandemic. Jack Ma, via statement Jack Ma, via...