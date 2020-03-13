Coronavirus relief bill passes House, but will wait days for a Senate vote

Saturday, 14 March 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images



A coronavirus relief package passed the House 363-40-1 early Saturday, after hours of negotiations between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin. The bill drew unanimous support from Democratic legislators and mixed support from Republicans. Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), an independent, cast the lone abstaining vote.



The legislation includes provisions for two weeks of



