Coronavirus relief bill passes House, but will wait days for a Senate vote

The Verge Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus relief bill passes House, but will wait days for a Senate vote

A coronavirus relief package passed the House 363-40-1 early Saturday, after hours of negotiations between Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Stephen Mnuchin. The bill drew unanimous support from Democratic legislators and mixed support from Republicans. Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), an independent, cast the lone abstaining vote.

The legislation includes provisions for two weeks of paid sick leave and up to three months of paid leave for workers affected by the virus, giving small and mid-sized businesses a tax credit to pay for the benefits. It also provides additional funding for state Medicaid programs, as well as free coronavirus testing for patients deemed in need of a test.

The bill has been endorsed by President Trump and...
