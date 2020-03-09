Global  

White House now says pilot of coronavirus screening site will roll out Monday for Bay Area

TechCrunch Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
After President Trump announced that the government was working with Google to build a coronavirus screening site that was at the core of the administration testing process, Google quickly corrected this and said that it was actually Verily, Alphabet’s health division, that was working on this and that the site wasn’t ready for a nationwide […]
