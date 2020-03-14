Global  

This startup got a meeting with Mark Suster by getting clever with Google ads

TechCrunch Saturday, 14 March 2020 ()
Startups have done some wild things to get the attention of VCs. In fact, Instacart founder Apoorva Mehta sent YC partner (at the time) Garry Tan a six-pack of beer through the service after missing the deadline for Y Combinator by two months. Yesterday, the ingenuity of startups struck again. Tadabase.io, an enterprise startup that […]
