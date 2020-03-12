Global  

Airbnb is letting guests around the world cancel their reservations for a full refund and no cancellation fees, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt travel plans· Airbnb is updating its cancellation policy to allow guests to cancel reservations anywhere in the world for a full refund in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Saturday. 
· Just a day before, the company had updated its cancellation policy to apply to bookings made in Mainland China, South Korea, Italy...
