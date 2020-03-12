Airbnb is letting guests around the world cancel their reservations for a full refund and no cancellation fees, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to disrupt travel plans
Saturday, 14 March 2020 () · Airbnb is updating its cancellation policy to allow guests to cancel reservations anywhere in the world for a full refund in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced Saturday.
· Just a day before, the company had updated its cancellation policy to apply to bookings made in Mainland China, South Korea, Italy...
Companies around the world are laying off workers as the coronavirus pandemic takes hold.
According to Business Insider, demand in industries from travel to events has declined sharply.
Norwegian airline said Thursday it is temporarily laying off up to 50% of its workforce across all...
Airbnb says its losses nearly double in the fourth quarter of last year before the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The company reported losses of $276.4 million compared to the loss of $184 million..
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked airlines to waive cancellation and rescheduling charges due to the coronavirus epidemic which has... IndiaTimes Also reported by •CBC.ca •MacRumours.com •USATODAY.com •Reuters