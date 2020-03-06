News24.com | Coronavirus: Cabinet to mull travel bans and public gathering restriction - report

Global  

Coronavirus: Cabinet to mull travel bans and public gathering restriction - report

Sunday, 15 March 2020
An emergency cabinet meeting could decide whether South Africa should impose stricter measures such as travel bans on countries who have not controlled Covid-19 infection rates, says a media report.
