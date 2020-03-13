Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Coronavirus pandemic: Apple details stringent App Store restrictions for COVID-19 apps

Coronavirus pandemic: Apple details stringent App Store restrictions for COVID-19 apps

betanews Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
As coronavirus (COVID-19) makes it way around the world, governments are scrambling to contain the spread within their respective countries. Technology company are also reacting to the crisis, taking steps to clamp down on scams and misinformation. Having already announced that all stores outside of Greater China will be closed for two weeks, Apple has now revealed strict limits on coronavirus-related apps in its App Store. The company say this is a move to try to ensure the credibility of health and safety information. See also: Tim Cook quotes Abe Lincoln as he closes Apple Stores to fight COVID-19 coronavirus… [Continue Reading]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: The Street - Published < > Embed
News video: Apple Re-Opens For Business in China

Apple Re-Opens For Business in China 01:58

 As much of the world shuts down amid the coronavirus pandemic, Apple is re-opening all of its retail stores in China - a small sign of a return to normalcy.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump says he has been tested for Coronavirus [Video]

Trump says he has been tested for Coronavirus

Trump says he has been tested for Coronavirus

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Protecting Milwaukee's homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic [Video]

Protecting Milwaukee's homeless population during the coronavirus pandemic

As the number of Coronavirus cases continue to climb, Southeastern Wisconsin agencies are working to protect one of its most vulnerable communities; the homeless.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:52Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Apple closes all stores outside China for two weeks due to coronavirus outbreak

Apple closes all stores outside China for two weeks due to coronavirus outbreakApple said today that it’s closing all stores outside China till March 27 due to the coronavirus epidemic. In a statement, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, asked...
The Next Web Also reported by •9to5MacMacRumours.comMacworldUSATODAY.comIndian ExpressThe Vergeengadget

App Store expediting COVID-19 apps from reputable sources, Apple blocking coronavirus-themed games and entertainment software

Apple is responding to the COVID-19 virus in real time as the global pandemic worsens, and the latest coronavirus response is a new App Store effort to ensure...
9to5Mac Also reported by •The Next Web

Tweets about this

carlesdijous

Carles Dijous (AAlb) #Coronavirus pandemic: #Apple details stringent App Store restrictions for #COVID19 #apps. https://t.co/uvjZdPrrcd 38 minutes ago

TechInvestNews

Tech Investor News Coronavirus pandemic: Apple details stringent App Store restrictions for COVID-19 apps (Mark Wyci?lik-Wilson/Betane… https://t.co/Ns97IA5CId 57 minutes ago

StopMalvertisin

Kimberly BetaNews | Coronavirus pandemic: Apple details stringent App Store restrictions for COVID-19 apps https://t.co/goghxuGYms 1 hour ago

TechL0G

Tech L0G 🇺🇸🇬🇧📝 Coronavirus pandemic: Apple details stringent App Store restrictions for COVID-19 apps https://t.co/l5cJdohtS6 2 hours ago

MarkWilsonWords

Mark Wyciślik-Wilson🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇱🇪🇺🏳️‍🌈 Coronavirus pandemic: Apple details stringent App Store restrictions for COVID-19 apps https://t.co/INWVUqcHox via @BetaNews 2 hours ago

BetaNews

BetaNews.com Coronavirus pandemic: Apple details stringent App Store restrictions for COVID-19 apps https://t.co/wKchQX6nJs https://t.co/Zz6lC7Qctx 2 hours ago

Feedjunkie

Feedjunkie Apple on COVID-19 Coronavirus: Donations, Store Closings, WWDC and More Apple has released a statement addressing t… https://t.co/kZB7NK6CRP 1 day ago

MARUBHUMINAGAUR

मरुभूमि नागौर Tweeted By @DivyaSoti In view of Coronavirus pandemic, Courts should also be closed. It will help the country in ma… https://t.co/z7q1x0rNbQ 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.