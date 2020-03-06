A historic California building that has been a restaurant, a home, and a setting for ghost stories is on the market for $3 million— see inside

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

· Stokes Adobe, a home and former restaurant in Monterrey, California, is back on the market.

· The building is reportedly haunted, and has been attached to ghost stories since the tragic deaths of its early owners.

· The building has been empty since 2017, and the sellers are asking for $3 million.

· Visit Business... · Stokes Adobe, a home and former restaurant in Monterrey, California, is back on the market.· The building is reportedly haunted, and has been attached to ghost stories since the tragic deaths of its early owners.· The building has been empty since 2017, and the sellers are asking for $3 million.· Visit Business 👓 View full article

