Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > A historic California building that has been a restaurant, a home, and a setting for ghost stories is on the market for $3 million— see inside

A historic California building that has been a restaurant, a home, and a setting for ghost stories is on the market for $3 million— see inside

Business Insider Sunday, 15 March 2020 ()
A historic California building that has been a restaurant, a home, and a setting for ghost stories is on the market for $3 million— see inside· Stokes Adobe, a home and former restaurant in Monterrey, California, is back on the market. 
· The building is reportedly haunted, and has been attached to ghost stories since the tragic deaths of its early owners. 
· The building has been empty since 2017, and the sellers are asking for $3 million.
· Visit Business...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: This man has one of the toughest jobs in the world

This man has one of the toughest jobs in the world 02:35

 This man is one of hundreds of rickshaw bicycle drivers in the market known as Chandni Chowk, a densely packed cluster of wholesale shops in the heart of Old Delhi, India. Delhi is very old city that began in 1638, being completed in 1649. It now has over 19 million people. The market was built in...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Secret Seafood Restaurant You Have to Try [Video]

The Secret Seafood Restaurant You Have to Try

Hidden in Lennox, a neighborhood in Inglewood, CA and behind a humble home, you can find “106 Underground,” a one-of-a-kind restaurant by Chef Sergio Pañuelas. Chef Pañuelas’ seafood creations..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:19Published
Car crashes into Union restaurant, leaves owner scrambling [Video]

Car crashes into Union restaurant, leaves owner scrambling

The Farmstand Market and Cafe in Union, Kentucky has a lot of damage to clean up after a car smashed into the building. Now, the restaurant is scrambling to find a way to make money and pay employees.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:54Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Mequon home with custom-built wine cellar on the market for $1.02M: Open house

A ranch-style, 17-room home in Mequon is on the market for just over $1 million. Situated on an acre at 13975 N. Legacy Hills Drive, the 5,672-square-foot home...
bizjournals

American brasserie set to to round out $400M East Market development

A new American brasserie and raw bar concept will open its doors this spring on the lobby level of the highly-anticipated $80 million Canopy Hotel by Hilton...
bizjournals


Tweets about this

RonaldClarke

Ronald Clarke RT @OccultDetective: A historic California building that has been a restaurant, a home, and a setting for ghost stories is on the market fo… 3 hours ago

msjohns

Mark Johnson A historic California building that has been a restaurant, a home, and a setting for ghost storie... https://t.co/2P9ElF8Ejh via @Yahoo 4 hours ago

TeamYunnoh

Yunnoh Web A historic California building that has been a restaurant, a home, and a setting for ghost stories is on the market… https://t.co/s9PtIfGNI5 7 hours ago

OccultDetective

Bob Freeman A historic California building that has been a restaurant, a home, and a setting for ghost stories is on the market… https://t.co/UqmkGMHHyC 9 hours ago

jedcorp

JEDcorp A historic California building that has been a restaurant, a home, and a setting for ghost stories is ... https://t.co/6whrO9N2U8 10 hours ago

EdwardH50565424

EdwardHill A historic California building that has been a restaurant, a home, and a setting for ghost stories is on the market… https://t.co/HuhjfIZM90 11 hours ago

jedcorp

JEDcorp A historic California building that has been a restaurant, a home, and a setting for ghost stories is ... https://t.co/kUnqycgn1H 12 hours ago

jazzdrummer420

Jazz Drummer A historic California building that has been a restaurant, a home, and a setting for ghost stories is on the market… https://t.co/KnsrQjQUK4 12 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.