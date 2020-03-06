A historic California building that has been a restaurant, a home, and a setting for ghost stories is on the market for $3 million— see inside
Sunday, 15 March 2020 () · Stokes Adobe, a home and former restaurant in Monterrey, California, is back on the market.
· The building is reportedly haunted, and has been attached to ghost stories since the tragic deaths of its early owners.
· The building has been empty since 2017, and the sellers are asking for $3 million.
