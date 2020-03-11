How to live stream tonight’s 2020 Democratic debate

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images



Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden will participate in tonight’s Democratic debate in Washington, DC. It was originally scheduled to take place in Arizona, a state that, along with Ohio, Florida, and Illinois, will hold its Democratic primary election on Tuesday, March 17th. However, the debate was moved to the country’s capital by the Democratic National Committee in light of the ongoing



Unlike other debates, this one will be held without a



** *How do I watch tonight’s Democratic debate?* **



... Photo by Win McNamee / Getty ImagesSen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden will participate in tonight’s Democratic debate in Washington, DC. It was originally scheduled to take place in Arizona, a state that, along with Ohio, Florida, and Illinois, will hold its Democratic primary election on Tuesday, March 17th. However, the debate was moved to the country’s capital by the Democratic National Committee in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic Unlike other debates, this one will be held without a live audience . How this will impact the pacing of the debate remains to be seen, but with fewer candidates and no pauses for audience reactions, the candidates should have more time to speak on the issues at hand.** *How do I watch tonight’s Democratic debate?* **... 👓 View full article

