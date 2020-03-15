Global  

Google sends out ‘Help stop coronavirus’ tips in prominent PSA push

9to5Google Sunday, 15 March 2020
Google today sent out and is prominently advertising coronavirus tips from the World Health Organization. It follows other efforts as the company recognizes the “unprecedented moment” and its responsibility as an organization with tremendous reach.

