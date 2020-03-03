Some Amazon Prime deliveries are delayed and it’s running out of staples due to coronavirus

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Amazon says its Prime delivery service is experiencing delays, and it’s running out of stock on some household staples due to the



The company said in a blog post that the problems are due to a “dramatic increase in the rate that people are shopping online,” leading to “delivery promises [that] are longer than usual.” Amazon added that it was “working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on additional capacity to deliver all of your orders.”



It’s not clear how much of the slowdown is due to employees opting not to come to work; as CNBC notes, Amazon made temporary changes to the attendance policy for its warehouse workers, offering them... Illustration by Alex Castro / The VergeAmazon says its Prime delivery service is experiencing delays, and it’s running out of stock on some household staples due to the coronavirus outbreak , CNBC reports.The company said in a blog post that the problems are due to a “dramatic increase in the rate that people are shopping online,” leading to “delivery promises [that] are longer than usual.” Amazon added that it was “working around the clock with our selling partners to ensure availability on all of our products, and bring on additional capacity to deliver all of your orders.”It’s not clear how much of the slowdown is due to employees opting not to come to work; as CNBC notes, Amazon made temporary changes to the attendance policy for its warehouse workers, offering them... 👓 View full article

