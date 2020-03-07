Xbox Live is down

Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 28 minutes ago )

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge



Microsoft’s Xbox Live service is experiencing issues today, meaning a lot of homebound people who are practicing



At around 5:10 PM ET, Microsoft’s Xbox support account tweeted that “We understand some users may be experiencing errors with sign in or matching making on Xbox Live, and are currently investigating.”







We understand some users may be experiencing errors with sign in or matching making on Xbox Live, and are currently investigating. Please check back here for details.



— Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) March 15, 2020



