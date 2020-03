Sunday, 15 March 2020 ( 3 days ago )

· General Motors, Ford Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, and the United Auto Workers union have formed a COVID-19/Coronavirus Task Force to protect warehouse and manufacturing employees at the Detroit Big Three.

