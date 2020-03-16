Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > Microsoft Bing launches interactive COVID-19 map to provide pandemic news

Microsoft Bing launches interactive COVID-19 map to provide pandemic news

The Verge Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Microsoft Bing launches interactive COVID-19 map to provide pandemic newsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Microsoft has launched a new interactive Bing map to provide information on the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The map shows the amount of cases on a per country basis, broken down by the number of currently active cases, recovered cases, and fatal cases. In the US, meanwhile, you can view information state-by-state. Selecting individual countries or states will provide links to relevant news stories and videos. Unfortunately, the stories being promoted aren’t always the most timely or useful to understand the current state of the evolving pandemic.

Microsoft says the tool is pulling data from a collection of sources including the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Published < > Embed
News video: Interactive Map: Coronavirus Restrictions Vary Greatly Across North Texas

Interactive Map: Coronavirus Restrictions Vary Greatly Across North Texas 00:28

 Texas is largely leaving it up local governments to decide how to proceed regarding businesses during the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

How the coronavirus pandemic impacts athletes, coaches [Video]

How the coronavirus pandemic impacts athletes, coaches

During these uncertain times in which fears of the spreading COVID-19 virus have halted the sports world, athletes around the globe are being forced to confront a new type of disappointment—the loss..

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:04Published
Nashville catering company making special deliveries for families during COVID-19 pandemic [Video]

Nashville catering company making special deliveries for families during COVID-19 pandemic

While many businesses across the country are forced to close others are using their jobs to help during the COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, outbreak.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:07Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft Bing launches Covid-19 tracking map

Microsoft’s Bing search engine has launched a new interactive map which allows users to track the number of cases of Covid-19 around the world.
Belfast Telegraph

Microsoft's new coronavirus map lets you track the number of COVID-19 cases in countries around the world and every US state (MSFT)

Microsoft's new coronavirus map lets you track the number of COVID-19 cases in countries around the world and every US state (MSFT)· Microsoft Bing released an interactive map tool that allows users to see the number of coronavirus cases worldwide, by country, and by state. · The map...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.