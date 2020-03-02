France fines Apple 1.1 billion euros for anticompetitive monopoly practices, Apple to appeal

Monday, 16 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Apple has today been served a $1.1 billion euro fine from France. The French authorities said that Apple had created illegal agreements within its distribution network and abuse of “economic dependence” of independent resellers.



The decision comes from the French competition authorities after many years of investigations. In addition to Apple’s fine, fines were also imposed on two of Apple’s wholesalers for unlawfully agreeing on prices.



