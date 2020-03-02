Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Technology News > France fines Apple 1.1 billion euros for anticompetitive monopoly practices, Apple to appeal

France fines Apple 1.1 billion euros for anticompetitive monopoly practices, Apple to appeal

9to5Mac Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
Apple has today been served a $1.1 billion euro fine from France. The French authorities said that Apple had created illegal agreements within its distribution network and abuse of “economic dependence” of independent resellers.

The decision comes from the French competition authorities after many years of investigations. In addition to Apple’s fine, fines were also imposed on two of Apple’s wholesalers for unlawfully agreeing on prices.

more…

The post France fines Apple 1.1 billion euros for anticompetitive monopoly practices, Apple to appeal appeared first on 9to5Mac.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Apple's iPhone Sales Rise After Four Quarters of Decline [Video]

Apple's iPhone Sales Rise After Four Quarters of Decline

Apple's iPhone Sales Rise After Four Quarters of Decline According to a new report by Gartner, sales have risen 7.8% in the final quarter of 2019 thanks to "price reductions." Gartner's research VP..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 00:48Published
Apple Will Pay Up To $500M In Lawsuit Over Slowing Older Phones [Video]

Apple Will Pay Up To $500M In Lawsuit Over Slowing Older Phones

Apple will pay up to half a billion dollars to settle a class-action lawsuit, reports Business Insider. The lawsuit accuses Apple of slowing down older iPhone models to compel users to buy new..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published

Recent related news from verified sources

France fines Apple $1.2 billion for anti-competitive acts

PARIS (AP) — French regulators fined Apple 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) on Monday for striking deals to keep prices high, in the biggest-ever such sanction...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesBelfast TelegraphThe Next WebRIA Nov.euronewsReutersReuters IndiaMacRumours.comBillboard.comTechCrunchMotley Fool

Apple tells retail employees not to offer AirPods or Apple Watch try-ons as coronavirus precaution

Apple is rolling out additional changes to its retail store practices as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Business Insider reports that Apple Store employees...
9to5Mac


Tweets about this

bip_ja

ja bip RT @Reuters: French antitrust regulator fines Apple $1.2 billion https://t.co/w6Mhu1WfDm https://t.co/wwS4FV3oH1 5 minutes ago

CorpCrimeReport

Russell Mokhiber France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues https://t.co/bOzP3A9r3m 13 minutes ago

CapitaineJan

Ingenious Captain ⚓ RT @CTVNews: France fines Apple US$1.2 billion for anti-competitive acts https://t.co/BFsNCJj9jE 21 minutes ago

shoutgracegrace

💎Shalom Maria France fines Apple $1.2 billion for anti-competitive acts - https://t.co/8ID8HL6oAI https://t.co/MqSTGaTfGF 33 minutes ago

digino69

Gino DiGino ✝️ RT @NEWS_MAKER: France fines Apple $1.2 billion for being AMAZING AND AMERICAN. https://t.co/QydO4R7w5k 35 minutes ago

caregiver55

Donna RT @littleredblog: #France fines #Apple $1.2 billion for anti-competitive acts https://t.co/2GtfrbRpdi 35 minutes ago

FlorenceLaw8

Florence Law France Fines Apple $1.2 Billion for Antitrust Issues https://t.co/kOtv4xX3Wl 37 minutes ago

creativecadence

Alex Sukhoy, M.B.A. 🌎 In other news... France fines Apple for collusion. #marketsneverrest #apple #france #antitrust #business… https://t.co/u5xPfUzQxV 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.