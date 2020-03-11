Global  

News24.com | Coronavirus in SA: More possible Covid-19 cases in KwaZulu-Natal

News24 Monday, 16 March 2020 ()
KwaZulu-Natal may have more Covid-19 cases, after it came to light that a man, his wife and young child may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
News video: Coronavirus Latest: CDC Recommends No Gatherings Of 50 Or More People, More Cases In North Texas

Coronavirus Latest: CDC Recommends No Gatherings Of 50 Or More People, More Cases In North Texas 01:39

 The CDC is recommending no gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks as the outbreak of coronavirus outbreak continues.

Gov. Whitmer to temporarily shut down bars, restaurants & gyms amid COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Gov. Whitmer to temporarily shut down bars, restaurants & gyms amid COVID-19 outbreak

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will shut down dine-in services at all bars and restaurants in Michigan amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Bars, restaurants temporarily shuttered amid COVID-19 outbreak [Video]

Bars, restaurants temporarily shuttered amid COVID-19 outbreak

Governor Gretchen Whitmer will shut down dine-in services at all bars and restaurants in Michigan amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

South Africa: Coronavirus | Confirmed - Mother, Child in Richards Bay Test Positive for Covid-19 As Cases in KwaZulu-Natal Rise

[News24Wire] A mother and her child have tested positive for coronavirus in Richards Bay, KwaZulu-Natal, the Department of Education confirmed on Monday.
News24.com | WATCH: No need to to panic over decline of tourism in KZN due to coronavirus fears, says premier

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has urged people in the province not to panic about the possible decline in tourism due to the coronavirus.
News24

Tweets about this

sujee_somayya

Somayya Sujee RT @SAMNET786: CONFIRMED: Mother, child in Richards Bay test positive for #Covid19 as cases in KwaZulu-Natal rise | @kaveels #Covid19SA #… 4 minutes ago

Amu_Mab

Amu M RT @News24: CONFIRMED: Mother, child in Richards Bay test positive for #Covid19 as cases in KwaZulu-Natal rise | @kaveels #Covid19SA #Cor… 7 minutes ago

zsa_standstrong

thegoodfight RT @NCoVAfrica: South Africa - Richards Bay (KZN) A mother and her child have tested positive for #covid_19. "Richards Bay Primary School… 33 minutes ago

