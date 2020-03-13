Hackers are exploiting the coronavirus crisis by posing as World Health Organisation officials in order to steal bank details and target government infrastructure
Monday, 16 March 2020 () · Hackers are using the coronavirus crisis to help them steal bank details and target government infrastructure.
· A report by intelligence firm Recorded Future said cybercriminals were posing as World Health Organisation officials and government officials in order to exploit fears over the spread of COVID-19.
